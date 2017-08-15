Demolition Of Downtown Building Will Cause Portion Of Madison Ave. Closure

Luke Roberts

Enterprise Staff Writer

Due to a scheduled building demolition located in the downtown area at 106 South Madison Avenue, a portion of South Madison Avenue between Ashley Street (State Route 32 East) and Ward Street (State Route 32 West), will be temporarily closed on Saturday, August 26, 2017, through Sunday, August 27, 2017.

According to City of Douglas officials, this section of the street may remain closed on Monday, August 28, 2017, “should delays occur.” The building scheduled for demolition is located between Trophy World and Shop Eve, and/or across the street from Dewey & Franklin Hayes Attorney offices.

Detour and road closure signage will be placed appropriately, and business owners located in this area are asked to notify customers of this street closure on August 26-27 and possibly August 28, 2017.

City officials stated, “We apologize for any inconvenience and ask all drivers to be cautious and allow for more drive time during these days.”