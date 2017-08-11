Dialysis Center At Tift Regional Medical Center Receives Excellence In Data Submission Award

The Tift Regional Medical Center (TRMC) Dialysis Center recently received an award for Excellence in Data Submission from the End-Stage Renal Disease Network of the South Atlantic (ESRD).

The TRMC Dialysis Center received the award based on requirements by the ESRD Network to complete three months or more of all required forms during the period of 7/1/16 and 12/31/16. This award is presented annually to ESRD care providers in the Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina region. The recognition was recently announced at the Network’s Annual Conference in North Carolina.

“This award was made possible by the efforts of Paula Davis, Clinical Informatics Coordinator, who consistently enters and timely submits our data. Paula has been employed with TRHS for nine years and is a great asset to our health system,” states Patricia Reese, Outpatient Dialysis Director for TRMC.

For more information about the Dialysis Center at TRMC