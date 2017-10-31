DOT: New SR 158 Satilla River Bridge Now Open

The Georgia Department of Transportation announced earlier this week that the new State Route 158 Satilla River bridge that replaces the old structure built in 1958 opened on Tuesday, October 31, after being completed by local contractor East Coast Asphalt. The bridge is 12 miles west of Douglas.

According to DOT officials, a subcontractor installed guardrails on Friday, October 27, and temporary striping was completed on Monday, October 30. Traffic was moved from the adjacent temporary on-site detour bridge on Tuesday, October 31.

When the old bridge was designed, truck configuration weights were less than current state legal truck weights, according to the DOT. The new bridge meets current design standards and is also wider.

Construction on the new bridge began in early 2016, and the old bridge was “demolished.” Traffic was kept on site through use of the adjacent temporary detour bridge.

Drivers should be aware that “work remains” to be done at the site, as another layer of asphalt will be added to the bridge approaches and the temporary bridge will be dismantled.

The construction contract totaled $3.6 million and was awarded to Douglas-based contractor East Coast Asphalt Inc.