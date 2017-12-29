The Douglas Enterprise Presents The 2017 Year In Review

2017 has come and gone, and The Enterprise is proud to present its annual Year In Review, a look back at the top headlines and stories from the Douglas and Coffee County community.

The Coffee High School Trojans football team’s run to the State Championship was easily one of the biggest stories of the year, as the team played for the school’s first-ever state title in school history.

The entire community backed the Trojans all season long, a season that will stand the test of time, despite Coffee’s overtime loss to Lee County.

Business and industry continued to boom over the past year, ranging from dozens of new small business openings and the multi-million dollar expansions of several industrial stalwarts, including Premium Peanut and Elixir Extrusions.

With the good also came the bad, as crime stories topped many headlines, including a large recent drug raid, two homicides, and the first arrests by the Douglas-Coffee Gang Unit, who took down alleged members of the Aryan Brotherhood.

Another popular story was the debacle of George Darryl Harper, who was busted for a large marijuana grow operation for a fourth time. After months on the run, Harper was recently busted during a traffic stop wearing a wig to try to disguise his identity.

We hope you enjoy the 2017 Year In Review and all at The Enterprise wish everyone in the community a Safe and Happy New Year.