The Douglas Enterprise To Publish Thursday Edition

Following a national trend of consolidation given rising printing costs and the nation-wide newsprint shortage, The Douglas Enterprise is consolidating its two weekly editions into one Thursday print edition. Concurrently, The Enterprise will also strengthen its online presence via website, douglasenterprise.net.

Since last fall, the newspaper industry has been experiencing a nation-wide newsprint shortage, due in part to the closing of certain paper mills, Newsprint orders and deliveries have been delayed up to three months and more, causing newspapers across the country to restructure and consolidate their print editions.

The Enterprise is still waiting for a paper delivery originally scheduled for late December. The paper company, Resolute Forest Products, has yet to manufacture the newsprint for the delivery.

Paper orders across the country are extremely delayed. As a result, The Enterprise has printed on various sizes of paper in its shrinking inventory. Typically, The Enterprise is printed to an independent newspaper printer, which accounts for The Enterprise’s new design. The Enterprise has consolidated all of the weekend’s edition material into this edition, including legal advertising.

The Enterprise apologizes for the lack of notice given this change. Unfortunately, we finally ran out of newsprint.

Please look for continued great coverage of sports and local events, government meetings, community events, and all the happenings of Douglas and Coffee County. We as a staff look forward to this new chapter and are fully committed to meeting the expectations of all of our dedicated and loyal subscribers and readers, all while producing a quality product of which we, and our entire community, can be proud.