Douglas Fire Department Celebrates Fire Prevention Week

‘Every Second Counts –

Plan Two Ways Out!’

The Douglas Fire Department is teaming up with NFPA during Fire Prevention Week, October 8-14, 2017, to spread awareness of testing smoke alarms. This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out.”

The purpose of the theme is to focus on the importance of having two ways out in case of a fire in your home and/or business.

Fire education programs will be offered for all ages, a poster contest for third grade students, and fire prevention presentations in the schools, daycares, and other places of business. Customers can register at City Hall for a drawing that will be held on October 27, 2017, at 3:30 p.m. for FREE smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

Tune in to local radio stations for trivia questions each day. Through these educational, family-oriented activities, residents can learn more about the importance of smoke alarms and fire safety, as well as the power of fire prevention.

For more information about fire prevention week, call 912-384-4815. -City of Douglas Press Release