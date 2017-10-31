Douglas First United Methodist Church Preschool News

Everyday in October was an eventful day at DFUMC Preschool! The Douglas Fire Department came to visit, we celebrated with scarecrow day, favorite transportation toy day , occupations day, Pink day and a kid-o-ween parade around the block and party! We completed a successful candy bar fundraiser. We currently have openings in our 3 year old program for 3/5 days. For more information or to visit , please call church office at 384-4404 .