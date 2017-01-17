The Douglas Kiwanis Club Annual Tree Sale To Be Held At New Location

The Kiwanis Club will have its annual tree sale on Saturday, February 4, from 9:30am until 3:00pm. The sale is being held at a new location, in front of the old high school next to the Board of Education on Hwy 441 S. Prices will range from $5 - $35. Cash and checks will be accepted. All proceeds will go to support youth programs and projects.

Available tress will be: fruit trees - plum, pear, apple, peach, pomegranate, and fig; citrus trees - orange, lemon, kumquat, grapefruit, and tangerine; other trees - olive, crepe myrtle, dogwood white flowering, red and pink flowering, bottle brush, and pecan; potted fruit vines - blueberry, grape, and thornless blackberry; shade trees - Japanese magnolia, flowering cherry, weeping willow, and river burch; other - camellias, azaleas, knockout roses, and various other shrubs and border plants.