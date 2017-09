Dr. Jeffery Dockery, of Broxton Family Medical, will be the guest speaker at the monthly meeting of the CRMC Diabetes Support Group on Monday, September 11, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. in the CRMC classrooms.

Dr. Dockery’s topic will be “Overview of Diabetes.” The public is invited to attend this informative session. For more information, please call Coffee Regional’s Education Department at 384-1900, Ext. 6930.