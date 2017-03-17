Eastside Dance Was A HUGE Success!

Eastside PTO and faculty held their annual Mother/ Son, Daddy/ Daughter Family Dance on March 10, 2017, in the Eastside Gym. Students and their families had an amazing time eating dinner together, taking professional photos, and dancing the night away!

Music was provided by DJ Francize (Mr. Brooks Waldron) who did an amazing job with sound and lights all while playing the best music and keeping the energy high!

Students and their families had an amazing time.

We would like to thank all that attended; your smiles let us know how much fun you had! We would also like to thank our PTO and the Eastside faculty for going above and beyond, once again!

We appreciate your continued support.