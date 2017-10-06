Eastside Elementary Pre-K News

During a recent fund raiser drive at Eastside School, many students participated. During the fund raiser names were drawn for those participants who had returned their sold orders. Several cool prizes were on selection for these students to choose from.

Eastside Pre-K student Cambrel Wright in Ms. Barbaree’s room was thrilled when his name was drawn. He choose a special prize that was even larger than he was. Congratulations Cambrel (and family) for helping support Eastside Elementary’s fund raiser. Thank you as well, to all those who purchased from this fund raiser. You all help Eastside Elementary Eagles S.O.A.R.!