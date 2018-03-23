Elderly Man Charged With Child Cruelty After Assaulting 10-Year Old Child

A 69-year-old Coffee County man is alleged to have attacked a 10-year old child last week after becoming enraged over the child’s refusal to take medicine, and he now faces charges related to cruelty to a child.

Coffee County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) deputies responded to the area of First Avenue South around 4:00 p.m. last Wednesday, March 14, in reference to a report of a 10-year old child being hit in the face by an adult.

When deputies arrived, they observed red marks on the victim’s face and neck, and the victim, along with other minors present at the location, told deputies the offender, identified as Wilbern Bremon Powell, “spanked” the child with a wooden stick until it broke.

After the “spanking” Powell is alleged to have slapped the victim across the face.

Deputies spoke with Powell, who confirmed the children’s account of the incident, and he told them he began “spanking” the victim with a stick because the child “refused to take his medication.”

Authorities learned that the victim resided with Powell, though the two were not related, and the Department of Family & Children’s Services was notified and responded to the scene.

Powell was taken into custody and transported to the Coffee County Jail. He was charged with one count of First Degree Cruelty to Children, along with two counts of Cruelty to Children – Third Degree.