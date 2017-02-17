Father Donald K. Holland Assumes Position Of Priest Of Saint Andrew’s Episcopal Church

Father Donald K. Holland has assumed the position as Priest in Charge of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church here in Douglas, Ga. Donald received his theological training at the Swanee School of Theology in Tennessee. He was recently ordained at Saint Mark's in Brunswick, Ga on November 16, 2016, and begun his new role at Saint Andrew's on January 1, 2017. Donald is joined in his ministry by his wife, Brandy and two daughters Carli Jane and Lilli. Donald is a bi-vocational priest and is employed by Unison Behavioral Health in Waycross, Ga. He holds a B.S. degree in Marketing from Valdosta State University, and he specialized in Information Technology for over 10 years and traveled the USA. Saint Andrew's holds services on Wednesday at 6:30pm and Sunday at 10:30am. Saint Andrew's is a member of the Episcopal Diocese of Georgia. All visitors are welcome!