FBLA Conducts Officer Installation And Member Induction Ceremony

FBLA members have begun to “build bridges” this year. Coffee County’s FBLA chapters came together to install officers and induct members for the 2017-2018, school year. The following chapter officers were elected in August at their respective schools:

Coffee Middle School: Co-Presidents: Cailey Martinez and Nilu Patel; Co-Vice Presidents: Gabe Elrod and Madison Day; Secretary: Viri Pinzon; Treasurer: Matthew Cliett; Historian: Jazmine Deanda; Reporter: Adeline Rodriguez and Parliamentarian: Josiah Brockington

George Washington Carver-Freshman Campus: Co-Presidents: Bailey Carelock and Evalynn Rosales; Secretary: Caitlyn Cato; Treasurer: Mason Dill; Reporter: Will Smith; Historian: Jocelyn Martinez and Parliamentarian: Ri’Shanti Sutton

Coffee High School: Co-Presidents: Nidhi Patel and Timothy Tucker, Jr.; Co-Vice Presidents: Leo Galarza and Courtney Toth; Secretary: Samina Patel; Treasurer: Katie Toth; Reporter: Ashni Patel; Historian: Timothy Tucker, Jr. and Parliamentarian: Priya Patel

On September 21, 2017, members and advisers participated in the annual Officer and Member Induction Ceremony.

The event was held in the Coffee High School Cafetorium. Some of the chapters’ members are pictured below as they raised their right hand to pledge their allegiance to FBLA.

FBLA’s upcoming events include attending the FBLA Rally at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, Ga., on October 12, and the FBLA Fall Leadership Conference in Athens, Ga., on November 15-16. It is not too late to join FBLA! See your school’s FBLA adviser today; dues are only $20.