Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Hiring Local Residents In Georgia

Georgia residents looking for temporary work following Hurricane Irma have an opportunity to join FEMA’s recovery team and help their neighbors and communities in the process.

Interested applicants can visit www.employgeorgia.com to find a list of positions available.

The following positions are currently being advertised:

Environmental Specialist

Historic Preservation Specialist

Administrative/Finance Specialist

Public Assistance Specialist

Public Assistance Site Inspectors

Public Assistance Administrative Assistant

Additional positions may be added.

Candidates must be U.S. citizens 18 years of age or older. They must have a valid government identification card, such as a driver’s license, state ID or military ID.

Before hiring, selected candidates will be subject to a complete background investigation.

FEMA is committed to employing a highly qualified workforce that reflects the diversity of our nation.

The federal government is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All applicants will receive consideration without regard to race, color, national origin, sex, age, political affiliation, non-disqualifying physical handicap, sexual orientation and any other non-merit factor.

Disaster recovery assistance is available without regard to race, color, religion, nationality, sex, age, disability, English proficiency or economic status.

If you or someone you know has been discriminated against, call FEMA toll-free at 800-621-FEMA (3362). For TTY call 800-462-7585.

