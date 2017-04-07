First Academy Adding Seventh Grade

First Academy will be adding seventh grade for the 2017-18 school year. In addition, a half day Pre-K program to go along with its full day Pre-K program will be offered. Registration for the 2017-18 school year is ongoing at First Academy for preschool through middle school at the school’s new website, www.firstacademydouglas.org. Plans are in place to keep adding grades through the 12th grade over the next several years.

One of the goals of First Academy is to educate the next generation of leaders with a Biblical worldview. The school reached its largest student population in its short history this current school year with 210 students. First Academy earned Full Accreditation with Quality by the Georgia Accrediting Commission. The majority of elementary and middle school students score 15% up to 33% higher than average on national standardized tests. Weekly chapel service, Bible, art, music, athletics, ministry opportunities, and other extra-curricular activities are offered in a unique learning environment to create well-rounded students.

Doug Wasden, headmaster of First Academy, said, “Registration for the 2017-18 school year has been very strong. This is the largest number of pre-registered students we have ever had this early in the process.” Wasden added, “We will have waiting lists in some classes so we encourage new families to register early.” First Academy offers the most affordable Christian education in Coffee County. Families who register elementary and middle school students now can qualify for a discount.

School registration can be completed online at the school’s new website, www.firstacademydouglas.org. You can also call 912-720-5961 for more information about First Academy. Students can experience a day at First Academy by families setting up an appointment through the school office. Visitors are welcomed any weekday to witness First Academy’s strong values in Christian education. The school is located at 124 Gaskin Avenue North in Douglas.