Georgia Cities Week: "Cities In The Mix" To Be Held Through April 29, 2017.

The City of Douglas announces plans for hosting a variety of events in celebration of Georgia Cities Week, April 23, through April 29, 2017.

The theme of this year’s Georgia Cities Week is “Cities in the Mix”, which will showcase how cities share information about the valuable services provided to residents and how cities positively impact their way of life.

“We are very proud of our town and want to encourage citizens to experience the mixture of activities that our city has to offer,” said Mayor Tony Paulk. “Activity in our city promotes Douglas to visitors and shows that businesses, festivals, and events in Douglas are community driven. These efforts improve our town and enhance Douglas’ quality of life.”

To kickoff events for Georgia Cities Week, the Public Works Department will offer Spring Junk Free Week and Tire Amnesty Week that will be held on Monday, April 24 – Friday April 28, 8:30 a.m.- 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, 8:30 a.m. – 12 noon.

Tire Amnesty Week, will allow citizens of Douglas to dispose of up to four tires per resident at the City Pole Yard located on South Pearl Avenue, adjacent to the Post Office. Proof of residency is required.

No commercial and no farm tires will be accepted. Rubber only – no rims.

Spring Junk Free Week will be Monday, April 24, through Friday, April 29, 2017, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. and on Saturday, April 29, 8:30 a.m. -12 noon, at the City Pole Yard located on South Pearl Avenue, adjacent to the Post Office.

For citizens inside the city limits of Douglas, fees will be waived, during this one week, on big household and junk items.

This will not apply to tires or hazardous chemicals.

Items can be dropped off at the City of Douglas Pole Yard (off Pearl Avenue, adjacent to the post office).

Citizens must provide a copy of their utility bill as residency proof.

Throughout the week, several activities will take place such as Douglas Fire Department and Douglas Police Department awareness programs at schools, businesses or organizations, the regularly scheduled City Commission meeting on Monday, April 24, at 7 p.m. at City Hall and the Coffee County Historical Society will display an exhibit on the life of Ada Clements Ashley Slater at the Douglas Visitor Information Center (Ashley-Slater House) from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Two Commit 2 B Fit walks are scheduled for Tuesday, April 25, and Thursday, April 27, at 5:15 p.m. at Wheeler Park.

The Public Information Department will kick-off the Spring/Summer Photo Contest on Monday, April 24.

This social media contest will feature Douglas photographs taken by local photographers in several categories: planes and trains, paws and claws, trees and bees, faces and places, and sites and lights.

Visit social media pages on Fridays through July 7, to vote for your favorite pics!

The City of Douglas Customer Service Department will host its Customer Appreciation Month during the month of April. Customers can register for the door prizes at City Hall through April 28, 2017.

Door prize drawings will be held on Saturday, April 29, at 3 p.m. at the entertainment stage during “City in the Mix Day” activities in the grass area behind Central Square Complex.

Customers MUST be present to win the door prizes.

City employees and immediate family are not eligible to register.

On Wednesday, April 26, Coffee Alliance for Arts and the Georgia Council for the Arts will host Munch and Music at Emma Ward Park at 12 noon and will showcase Coffee High

School’s Show Choir and Jazz Band.

Everyone is invited to bring their lunch and hear some great music.

Drinks and cookies will be available for purchase.

Main Street’s Spring Shop Local Open House will feature two days of shopping at local businesses on Friday, April 28, and Saturday, April 29, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Main Street merchants will have two days packed with bargains, special clearances, and sidewalk sales.

The City of Douglas would like to invite citizens to volunteer to help clean up our roadsides by picking up litter and other debris by participating in the Great American Cleanup on Saturday, April 29 8:00am – 11:00am.

This is a great opportunity for clubs, organizations, churches, businesses, and individuals to roll up their sleeves and earn community service hours by making Douglas beautiful. Great American Cleanup participants should arrive at Public Works (behind City Hall) between 8am and 8:30am for registration. Groups will journey around the city to various areas.

Cleanup will take place at 8:30am and last until 12:00pm. At the end of the cleanup, volunteers will be treated to a grill-out with all the fixings at the Public Works Department.

Events for Georgia Cities Week will conclude with City in the Mix Day on Saturday, April 29, 11am – 3pm in the grass area located behind Central Square Complex (200 S. Madison Avenue).

The community is invited to attend a day of awareness with Public Safety agencies. Bring your lawn chair and join Public Safety and Community Partners as they spread awareness of the “See Something, Say Something” initiative and celebrate the service work of local agencies. The day will be filled with fun activities to get our community involved and interacting with local public safety officials.

The 3-1-1 Customer Care Center will conclude its Customer Appreciation Month by giving away door prizes at 3 p.m. Customers MUST be present to win door prizes. Activities/displays scheduled include the M.A.D.D. simulator, Junior Officer Certification, appearances of Fire Pup and McGruff, FREE food and drinks, bouncy houses, public safety vehicle displays, K-9 demonstration, bike safety and car seat safety checks, local entertainment, and more!

For more information on Georgia Cities Week activities, please call (912)383-0277 or visit www.cityof douglas.com.