Georgia Peanut Commission Hosting 2018 Calendar Photo Contest

The Georgia Peanut Commission is hosting a photo contest June 7, - Oct. 1, 2017, to fill the pages of the 2018 Georgia Peanut Calendar, “Photos from the Field.” Photos will also be selected to be used in various promotional projects by GPC throughout the year. Peanut farmers from across Georgia are encouraged to submit their best high resolution photo of peanut production on their farm. Winning entries will be selected for each month of the calendar, as well as the cover page. Below are tips to consider when selecting a photo to enter:

Make sure the photo is not offensive and avoid photos with large, easy to read corporate logos. Think about the months of the year and select photos that represent them. For example, land prep work in the winter, planting in the spring, irrigation in the summer and harvest in the fall. Make sure photos are taken in horizontal format. If they are vertical, most likely they will not fill the entire page of the calendar. Select a photo that showcases your family or what being a Georgia peanut farmer means to you. Choose a photo you feel helps others understand more about how you care for the crop they love.

Photo entries must be taken during the 2016 or 2017 peanut growing season and feature peanut production. Entries must also be high resolution (300 dpi), horizontal and not taken with a phone. If photos do not meet these requirements, they may be disqualified. Please submit photos in .jpg format and email them with an entry form to jessie@gapeanuts.com by Oct. 1, 2017, for consideration.

Visit www.ga peanuts.com for complete details and to download entry form. -Press Release