Helping Hands Bikers Sponsors Motorcycle Events During The South Georgia BBQ And Outdoor Festival

So you think you are lucky when you roll the dice or that you have the baddest bike around? Come on out to the Motorcycle Events during the South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival on Saturday, September 9, 2017, and prove it! Motorcycle enthusiasts are sure to enjoy the Dice Run, motorcycle show, motorcycle games and MUCH MORE! Custom, cruiser, touring, sport, and bikes of all styles will make their way to Douglas, Georgia for a day full of motorcycle fun!

“We are happy to be hosting motorcycle events in collaboration with the South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival,” says Helping Hands Bikers Chairman, Adam O’Quinn. “We are offering a Dice Run, Motorcycle Show, games, and 50/50 draw.”

Early registration for all events will be taken on Friday, September 8, 2017 from 4:00pm – 7:30pm at Central Square Complex. On Saturday, Dice Run and Motorcycle Show registration begins at 8am. The Dice Run begins with kick stands up at 9am and roll card turn in is at 12Noon. Dice Run rolls are $10 Per Rider/$5 Passenger/$5 Additional Hands. Dice Run prizes will include $250 for high roller and $50 low roller. Registration for the Motorcycle Show will be from 8am-12Noon. Motorcycle Show entry fees are $5 per bike. Classes/categories for the Motorcycle Show are Custom, Sport, Cruiser/Touring, Rat Rod,

and Trike. Category must be selected for registration. Sorry, but, no trailers are allowed to be entered into the show. Prizes will include 1st place, 2nd place, and People’s Choice trophies in each class. Attendees of the Festival will be able to cast their vote for an overall People’s Choice winner. Judging begins 1pm-1:30pm. All winners of the Motorcycle Events will be announced at 3:00pm inside the Youth Center.

Attendees are encouraged to stop by the motorcycle events tent to register for the 50/50 drawing. 50/50 draw proceeds will benefit the Miracle Field and Mary Hayes Center for Social Change. Tickets for the 50/50 drawing will be $1 each or 6 tickets for $5.

The 50/50 draw ticket MUST be present at drawing time which will be 3pm on Saturday at the Youth Center. Beginning at 2:00pm, bike riders will have the chance to participate in motorcycle games. Winners of each game will receive a certificate and be recognized at 3pm inside the Youth Center.

Applications are still being accepted for general vendors and cook teams for this event. For more information, call (912)383-0277 or visit www.CityofDouglas.com/bbqfest. - City of Douglas Press Release