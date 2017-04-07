Holy Week Services To Kick Off On Monday

The Coffee County Ministerial Association has made plans for the annual 2017 Holy Week Services, which will again be held in the Social Hall at Douglas First United Methodist Church.

This noontime service has become a popular tradition in Douglas, and area churches and local pastors take turns providing the simple lunch and sermon each day.

Beginning on Monday, April 10, and going through Good Friday, April 14, this year’s daily themes will be Agony in the Garden, Scourging at the Pillar, Crowning of Thorns, Jesus Carries the Cross, and Death on the Cross. There will also be special music each day.

The services are open to the entire community, and all are welcome and encouraged to attend.

For more information, please contact Sam DeCasper at 912-393-4971.