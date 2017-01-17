Julie Macomber From Satilla Regional Library Speaks At The Douglas Kiwanis Club Meeting

Julie Macomber, Satilla Regional Library, was the speaker at the Douglas Kiwanis Club meeting of Tuesday the 10th of January at the Flyin’ Cowboy restaurant. She spoke about the youth programs and services for the upcoming months. She noted that the library is in the process of obtaining e-books for those who prefer their books in electronic format. The Kiwanis club members enjoyed and appreciated her presentation. Pictured L-R: Martin Vickers (President) and Julie Macomber.