Lean Boot Camp Training Offered At Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Department of Economic Development is offering a Lean Boot Camp training to area businesses and industry.

This is a 3-day course of classroom discussion and hands-on simulation which provides participants an introduction to lean principles and lean tools such as: 5S, Identify and Reduce Waste, 8 Wastes, Value Added vs Non-Value Added Activities, Layout, Point of Use Storage, Visual Controls, Quality at the Source, Standardized Work, Pull Systems, Total Productive Maintenance, Value Stream and Gemba Walk, Poka Yoke, and A3 Problem Solving.

The course stresses not only tools of lean, but the cultural environment necessary to realize their potential with continuous improvement combined with respect for people.

The training is scheduled for Tuesday, October 31, through Thursday, November 2, 2017. Location of the training will be held at the Wiregrass Coffee Campus in Douglas. The time frame for the course is 8:30 a.m. till 4:00 p.m. each day. Cost of the Lean Boot Camp is $275 per person.

For more information about this training contact Bill Tillman at 229-219-1379, or email bill.tillman@wiregrass.edu and/or Christy Cobb at (229) 468-2218, or email Christy.cobb@wiregrass.edu. For more information about this training visit wiregrass.edu -Press Release