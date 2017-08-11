Local Charitable Organizations May Now Apply For Grants From The Community Foundation Of Coffee County

The Community Foundation of Coffee County aims to further the ability of community-based charitable organizations to meet the needs of the residents of Coffee County. Through its Community Grant Program, CFCC will consider applications from organizations in the Coffee County and immediate surroundings area who apply online by the August 15, 2017, deadline. Recipients are typically announced within four months of the application deadline. CFCC’s Community Grant Program: What: Apply for a Grant of up to $3,000. Who: Charitable Organizations in Coffee County and the immediate surrounding area. Organizations who received funding last year are eligiable to apply. When: By the application deadline - August 15, 2017, 12:00 noon. Where: Applicants must complete the online application at www. cfcga.org/webportal. First, they must register for a User ID and Password. Last year, the Community Foundation of Coffee County’s Community Grant Program funded the following organizations: hildhood Cancer Awareness Group of Coffee County $1,500 - To provide for travel expenses for families who must go out of town for doctors appointments.

Coffee Alliance For The Arts $1,500 - To support the Missoula Children’s Theatre’s annual week-long theater camp.

Fellowship of Christian Athletes - Coffee County $1,500 - To provide scholarships to leadership camps during Christmas break and in the summer.

Gaines Chapel AME Church $1,500 - To support the Project Feed and Read initiative whereby low-achieving students receive instruction in the areas of phonics, comprehension, writing skills.

Hope Outreach Ministries $1,500 - To provide fencing for the Sports Complex

About The Community Foundation of Coffee County

The Community Foundation of Coffee County was founded in 2002 by a group of citizens instreated in encouraging philanthropy and strenthening communties.

Our donors make possible the Foundation’s mission to enhance the quality of life for the people of Coffee County.

We help our donors establish long-term charitable funds, using the most tax advantaged methods, to benefit their causes and our community. For more information, please visit www.cfcga.org. CFCC -Community Foundation of Coffee County Press Release