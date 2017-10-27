Local Mary Kay Independent Sales Director Cindy Hurts Earns Chevy Cruze

Mary Kay Independent Sales Director Cindy Hurst of Douglas, Ga., has earned the use of a new Chevy Cruze as a result of her outstanding achievements in her Mary Kay business.

Hurst took delivery of the new Chevy Cruze, her 16th Mary Kay Career Career Car, at Robert Fender Chevrolet, Douglas, Ga. Mary Kay independent sales force members earn the use of a Career Car by meeting or exceeding goals set within their Mary Kay businesses. Hurst is mentored by Independent National Sales Director Emeriti Rubye Lee Mills and Emeriti Wadene Claxton Prince.

“I am so appreciative to Mary Kay for providing new cars for my family since 1989,” said Hurst. “This accomplishment represents the consistent work ethic of 125 Consultants in the Hurst unit throughout GA, MD, FL, SC, AL, NC, TX, OK, MS, TN and CT. I am honored to lead this amazing group of Consultants.”

The Career Car Program includes the Chevy Cruze in white, Chevy Equinox crossover in black, Ford Fusion in black and the iconic and coveted pearlized pink Cadillac XT-5, a signature color to the Mary Kay Career Car Program.

“Mary Kay has continued to provide a rewarding opportunity selling irresistible products and changing the lives of women around the world for more than 50 years,” said Laura Beitler, Vice President of Sales for Mary Kay Inc. “The use of Career Cars earned by the independent sales force are just one of the ways our Independent Beauty Consultants are rewarded for their success. We are proud to recognize them for their hard work, entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to their Mary Kay businesses.”

Since the Mary Kay Career Car Program’s inception in 1969, more than 157,000 independent sales force members have qualified or re-qualified to earn the use of a Mary Kay Career Car. Currently there are more than 5,000, Mary Kay Career Cars are on the road nationwide.

About Mary Kay: At Mary Kay, success lies in our dedication to irresistible products, a rewarding opportunity and positive community impact. For more than 53 years, Mary Kay has inspired women to achieve their entrepreneurial goals in nearly 40 countries. As a multibillion-dollar company, we offer the latest in cutting-edge skin care, bold color cosmetics and fragrances. Discover more reasons to love Mary Kay at marykay.com -Press Release