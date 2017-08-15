Man Busted On Drug Charges After Leading Police On Foot Chase

Luke Roberts

Enterprise Staff Writer

Two men were jailed last week on methamphetamine and other drug-related charges following separate investigations by the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit. One of the men led police on a foot chase before being apprehended in a wooded area, while the other was busted during a traffic stop.

According to Coffee County Sheriff’s officer officials, around detectives attempted to conduct a vehicle stop on a white Chevrolet pickup on Burton Road for traffic violations around 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 10.

As the pickup came to a slow roll, the passenger, later identified as Ryon Graham Bland, exited the vehicle and fled on foot into a nearby field. Detectives gave chase, and, several minutes later, Bland was found in a wooded area near Elzie Anderson Road.

A subsequent search of the passenger area of the vehicle led to the discovery of digital scales, syringes, and packaging materials.

A search warrant was later executed at Bland’s residence, where authorities discovered quantities of methamphetamine, packaging materials, methamphetamine paraphernalia, marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia, and digital scales.

As a result of the investigation, Bland faces charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, misdemeanor obstruction of a law enforcement officer, and felony obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

In a separate incident of August 11, a Coffee County K-9 deputy, along with detectives with the Douglas-Coffee Drug Unit, conducted a traffic stop on a black SUV on U.S. 441 S. for traffic violations. The driver, Joseph Keith Darsey, could not provide identification documents to the officers.

After a brief investigation, officers discovered approximately 10 grams of methamphetamine and several illicit prescription tablets.

Darsey was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.