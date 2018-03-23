Man Facing Assault Charges After Beating Wife With Wooden Bench

An argument between a husband and wife during the wee morning hours of Saturday, March 10, turned violent, and the man is now in the Coffee County Jail facing Aggravated Assault charges after allegedly beating the woman in a disturbing manner.

According to officials with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, local deputies were dispatched to a residence on Cumorah Cemetery Road around 3:00 a.m. on Saturday morning after Coffee County 911 received a call about a “domestic dispute” that occurred at another residence.

When deputies arrived, they spoke to a female victim, who said her husband, 37-year old Matthew Gene Cauley, woke her up about an hour earlier at their home and an argument ensued.

The deputies said the “confrontation” escalated “turned physical” when Cauley began “beating” the woman in the face with a closed fist.

The victim said Cauley then grabbed what was described as a “Small wooden bench” and continued beating the woman on “various parts of her body.”

The bench broke into several pieces during the assault and was recovered as evidence.

Despite her injuries, the victim, who deputies say had “multiple” lacerations and bruises on and around her face, arms, legs, back, and shoulders, told officers she managed to flee from the home.

The officers went to the couple’s home where the incident occurred in an attempt to locate Cauley, but he, too, had fled the scene.

Deputies went back to the couple’s residence later the same day and located Cauley, and he was arrested and taken into custody.

He is charged with one count of Aggravated Assault under the Domestic Violence Act (Other Dangerous Weapon) and remains in the Coffee County Jail.