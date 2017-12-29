Man On Probation Busted On Meth Charge

A local man who was already on probation on forgery and theft by deception convictions was busted last week on a serious drug charge during a traffic stop.

Fifty-seven year old Stanley Threat was pulled over by local law enforcement officers on Thursday, December 21, 2017, for running a stop sign. Things got more serious for Threat though during the stop when officers discovered an undisclosed quantity of the dangerous and deadly drug, methamphetamine.

Threat was arrested at the scene and charged with one count of Possession of Methamphetamine, as well as Failure to Stop at a Stop Sign. He was also charged with violating his probation.

Officers also discovered Threat had a bench warrant in State Court for Violating a Restraining Order.

He remains incarcerated in the Coffee County Jail.