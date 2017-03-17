Memorial Service Held For Coffee Atkinson Retired Educators

CAREA met on Thursday, March 8, 2017, at the Douglas First United Methodist Church.

A memorial service was held to remember the eleven local educator members who passed away during 2016.

The purpose of the service was to recognize and honor the life’s work of area educators who passed away during the previous year. Deceased individuals recognized at this year’s program included: Anna Anderson, Libba Burch, Louella Cartwright, Willie Cooper, Shirley Luke, Clayton Mathis, Nellorene McCallum, George Pryor, Elaine Ricketson, Gayle Thurston, and Barbara Whitley.

A candle was lit and a bell was rung for each member recognized. Family, friends, and members spoke about each individual’s life and contributions.

These educators were models of compassion and strength in their schools and in their communities. Their spirits are remembered.

Reverend Doug Walker, pastor of the Douglas First United Methodist Church, spoke about the contributions of the group and of their faith.

Moving testimonies were shared by those who had worked with those honored, including some retired educators who had been students of those being remembered.

Each speaker noted the special relationships of these eleven educators with their students and with their fellow educators.