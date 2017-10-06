Monthly Residential Junk Drop-Off Date Will Be Saturday, October 7, 2017

The City of Douglas and Transwaste are offering residential Junk Drop-Off Days, once a month, to help Douglas residential customers discard excess trash. The upcoming date will be Saturday, October 7, 2017, at the City Pole Yard located at Pearl Avenue from 8:00am-12 Noon. Drop off dates will be the first Saturday of each month. Remaining drop-off dates for 2017 are as follows: November 4, and December 2, 2017.

Each month, on Residential Community Junk Drop-Off Days, a dumpster will be placed the City Pole Yard, located on Pearl Avenue, to offer residents a way to dispose of large, non-hazardous items and electronic items at no cost. No one will be available to help unload items. The City is not responsible for any damages that occur during unloading. NO CONSTRUCTION MATERIAL/DEBRIS or business/commercial dumping will be allowed. This is RESIDENTIAL drop-off collection only. Those dropping off items are asked to provide proof of residency – NO landlords or commercial businesses may drop off. Residents can drop off a full body pickup load or two small utility trailers. MAX drop off is two loads.

Acceptable brown and white good items include furniture, washing machines, refrigerators, dryers, stoves, microwaves, television, and other items. Please drain all chemicals from appliances. This does not apply to construction materials/debris, hazardous chemicals such as paints/solvents, household cleaners, pesticides/herbicides, motor oil, antifreeze, batteries, or tires. Proof of residency is required to drop off items at the designated location. This is for households in the City of Douglas.

Citizens who attempt to dump materials deemed as construction material or commercial will not be allowed and will be asked to leave. Construction/debris items should be taken to the Coffee County Landfill located at 1219 Landfill Road off of Hwy 206 W. Saturday times at the landfill are 8am – 12 Noon. There is a charge for dumping items at the landfill.

The next residential Junk Drop-Off Day will be on Saturday, November 4, 2017, 8am -12 Noon, at the City Pole Yard. For more information, please call (912)384-3302 or dial 311.

-Press Release