More Than $19,000 Worth Of Life-Saving Equipment Awarded To Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation

Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation is celebrating a life-saving equipment grant awarded to Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation.

Attendees include representatives from Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation, Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation Senior Manager of Foundation Programs Jackie Gubbins, Firehouse Subs Area Representative Chris Holmes and Firehouse Subs Franchisees David Kelley and Carla Dodson. The event was held on October 3, 2017, at 8:00 a.m., at

Firehouse Subs Restaurant, located at 1001 West 8th Street, Tifton, Ga., 31794

Tift Regional Medical Center Foundation received 17 automated external defibrillators (AEDs) valued at $19,734. The awarded AEDs will replace old, obsolete equipment, helping ensure the medical center’s first responders are prepared to provide life-saving assistance if an individual goes into cardiac arrest. Studies from the American Heart Association show use of an AED within three to five minutes of a victim’s heart stopping improves odds of survival by nearly 70 percent.

In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment, and educational opportunities to first-responders and public safety organizations.

Through the non-profit 501(c)(3), Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has granted more than $28 million to hometown heroes in 46 states, Puerto Rico and Canada, including more than $1.7 million in Georgia.

Each restaurant recycles leftover, five-gallon pickle buckets, available to guests for a $2 donation to the Foundation. Donation canisters on register counters explain the non-profit’s mission and collect spare change, while the Round Up Program allows guests to “round up” their bill to the nearest dollar. All funds raised benefit the Foundation.

The Foundation is also the beneficiary of a Charitable Sales Promotion where Firehouse of America (FOA) will donate to the Foundation a sum equivalent to 0.13% of all gross sales with a minimum donation of $1,000,000 through December 31, 2017. -Press Release