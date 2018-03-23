Mr. Melville Eugene Pugh Passes Away

Mr. Melville Eugene Pugh, age 79, passed away on Sunday, March 11, 2018, at Coffee Regional Medical Center from a brief illness.

Mr. Pugh was born on November 28, 1938, in Alliance, Ohio, the son of the late Eugene Pugh and Ruth Martin Pugh. He was a quality engineer with the Aerospace Industry spending over 50 years as an employee of TRW, Inc. and PCC Airfoils. He was a member of Alliance United Methodist Church and was attending Satilla Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a brother, Ronnie Pugh.

Survivors include his wife, Dr. Joye J. Pugh of Douglas, Ga.; four daughters, Shannon Wenzel and husband Joe of Alliance, Ohio, Sharree Bench and husband Jeff of Alliance, Ohio, Anne-Marie Moore and husband Rick of Alliance, Ohio, and Tiffany Martiq and husband Marvin of BeLot, Ohio; two sons, Greg Pugh of Alliance, Ohio and Chris Pugh and wife Angie of Alliance, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren and one great grandchild; two nieces also survive.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 16, 2018, at Satilla Baptist Church with Rev. William Pope officiating with Rev. Tim Mock at the graveside. The family will receive friends Friday afternoon from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the church. Pallbearers will be Larry Hutto, Ken Nadler, Fred Book, Collin Toogood, Byron Gillispie, Art Coffee, Todd Cook and Dan Johnson. Prelude and postlude music will be by Robin Vickers.

Interment to follow at Satilla Cemetery.

Sims Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.