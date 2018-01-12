Mr. Randall ‘Randy’ Aubrey McKinnon, 63 Of West Green, Ga., Passes Away

Mr. Randall ‘Randy’ Aubrey McKinnon, age 63, of West Green, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, January 2, 2018, at his residence in West Green, Georgia.

Mr. McKinnon was born on April 17, 1954, in Coffee County, Georgia, to the late Aubrey McKinnon and late Jessie Ruth Hester McKinnon.

Randy enjoyed being at home in the country with his wife of 43 years Janice McKinnon, his two sons, John and Britt, special family and friends. Mr. McKinnon would help anyone in need, and never say a word about it. He enjoyed his retirement years after several heart attacks, on the farm in his gardens and with his pets Lottie, Toby and Casey. Mr. McKinnon, loved to watch several good old timey western movies at home with wife, Janice and son, John everyday. He loved the Lord and the simple things in life. Mr. McKinnon was of Church of God faith.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Mrs. Janice McKinnon of West Green, Georgia, two sons, Mr. John McKinnon of West Green, Georgia, and Britt and wife Donna McKinnon of Farmville, Texas, special family, Mrs. Miranda and Mr. Ben Paulk, of Douglas, Georgia, Mckenzie Paulk of Douglas, Georgia and Anna Paulk of Douglas, Georgia, father-in-law, Mr. Osbin Harper of West Green, Georgia, one uncle, Mr. Carlos “Red” and wife Mrs. Nell McKinnon of Douglas, Georgia, brother-in-Law, Mrs. Ronnie and wife Mrs. Laurice Merritt of West Green, Georgia, several nieces and nephews.

Randy was preceded in death by his mother, Mrs. Jessie Ruth McKinnon, father, Mr. Aubrey McKinnon, mother-in-law, Mrs. Annie Mae Harper, and step mother, Mrs. Helen McKinnon, his grandparents, Mr. Mac and Mrs. Fannie McKinnon.

The family received friends on Thursday, January 4, 2017, from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Sims Funeral Home.

The funeral service was held on Friday, January 5, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Sims Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Harper officiating and Rev. Ed Gillard.

Special music was as follows, “I Can Only Imagine” by Mercy Me by cd, Marc Harper played the piano, “Amazing Grace” and “Beulah Land” sung by Marc Harper and Rev. Michael Harper,” “Look What I Traded For A Mansion” by Rick Griswald. Prelude and postlude was provided by pianist Marc Harper.

Active pallbearers were, Stanley O'Steen, Rick Griswold, Arthur Jackson, Ben Paulk, Wendell Troup, Don Stokes, Namon Williams, Wesley Vickers, Jimmy Kitchens, Roger O'Steen.

Honorary pallbearers were: County employees, Mrs. Juanelle Carver and Mr. Cleon Carver, Mrs. Verma Metts, Mr. James Harrell, Mr. Keith Harrell, Mr. Randy Harrell, Mr. Jerry Kirkland, Mrs. Louise Griffin, Mrs. Faye Lott, Harvey's Pharmacist Jared and Sam.

Interment followed at the Calvary Full Gospel Tabernacle Cemetery, next to his mother-in-law, Mrs. Annie Mae Harper, in West Green, Georgia.

Sims Funeral Home of Douglas, Georgia, was in charge of the arrangements.