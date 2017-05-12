New Exhibit Featuring Ada Slater Opens Saturday At Heritage Station Museum

A new exhibit will open this Saturday, May 13, at the Heritage Station Museum in Douglas celebrating the life of Ada Slater. The exhibit is called, “Ada Slater- The Lady and the Legend.”

Slater lived an extravagant life, traveling around the world, but also suffered numerous tragedies, including the loss of a young child, the death of her first husband John Marshal Ashley, and the suicide of her second husband, John R. Slater, who was a rising politician.

The exhibit opens Saturday at the museum, located at 216 East Ward Street in Douglas.