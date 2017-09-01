Nominations For Jackie Wilson Women In Leadership Award Now Being Accepted

The Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for the Jackie Wilson Women in Leadership Award. In addition to its namesake Jackie Wilson, past recipients of the award include Becky Miller, Lisa Aldridge, Judi Worrell, Joy Paulk, Sandy Sharpe, JoAnne Lewis and Dr. Virginia Carson.

The award will be presented at the Chamber of Commerce Women in Business: Think Pink event to be held at Central Square Complex on Thursday, October 12, at 6 p.m.

The Award celebrates the potential of all women as valued members and leaders of the community as well as recognizing those who support them. The Award honors the individual who strives toward the highest levels of personal or professional accomplishments that benefit the well-being of Coffee County, Georgia.

Recipients must meet one of the following specific criteria and be a member in good standing with the Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce: demonstrate excellence, creativity, and initiative in their business, profession or community service; provide valuable service by devoting time and energy to improving the quality of life for others; or be recognized for their results driven effort that has or will impact the economic well-being of Coffee County.

To nominate someone, please include their name, place of business and why they should be chosen for the award. Send all nominations to Andrea Taylor at ataylor@douglasga.org. All nominations must be submitted by Friday, September 15, 2017, at 5pm.- Douglas -Coffee Co. Chamber Press Release