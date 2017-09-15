Pearson Senior Citizens Center Ribbon Cutting, September 19, 2017
The Pearson Senior Citizens Center would like to invite everyone to our Ribbon Cutting ceremony on September 19, 10 a.m. to 12 noon. Light refreshments will be served and a $25 gift card will be up for grabs as a door prize. We encourage everyone to come out and take a tour of our beautiful new building, located at 25 Relihan Street, and pick up a copy of our monthly activity schedule. Please call Stephanie Nelson, Director, at 422-7422 for more information.