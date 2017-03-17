Pleasant Grove Baptist Church To Celebrate Rev. Trevino Simpson and First Lady Lakeshia Simpson with their Pastor’s 6th Anniversary, on March 21-23, and 26, 2017.

Theme: “A Pastor Wih A Heart to Serve”

"And in every work that he began in the service of the house of God, and in the law, and in the commandments, to seek his God, he did it with all his heart, and prospered." -2 Chronicles 31: 21 (KJV).

Pleasant Grove Baptist Church is honored to announce our Pastor’s 6th Anniversary Celebration. The theme for this celebration is: “A Pastor With A Heart To Serve.”

Week Night Services will be held on Tuesday- March 21, through Thursday- March 23, 2017. Services begin at 7:30 p.m. nightly. On Tuesday, March 21, the message will be brought by Pastor Frank Bussey, Empowerment Center, Douglas, Ga. On Wednesday, March 22, the message will be brought by Pastor Norris Woods, St. Peters Baptist Church, Waycross, Ga. On Thursday, March 23, the message will be brought by Pastor Craig Johnson, The Light House, Douglas, Ga. The Pastor Anniversary Celebration will culminate on Sunday, March 26, with Morning Worship Service beginning at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Bernard Rose, of Mt. Mariah Baptist Church, Hurtsboro, Alabama, will be bringing the message. Dinner will be served after morning worship service.

We cordially invite you to join us in celebrating this joyous occasion. We look forward to you helping us lift up the name of Jesus, during our Pastor’s 6th Anniversary Celebration, honoring Rev. Trevino Simpson and First Lady Lakeshia Simpson.