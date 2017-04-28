Pre-K And Kindergarten Registration At First Academy

First Academy will be offering a half day Pre-K program and a full day Pre-K program for the 2017-18 school year. Doug Wasden, headmaster at First Academy, said “We have had a huge interest in our Pre-K program this year. Most parents are looking for a full day program, but we have many who are not quite ready for their child to attend a full day of school so the half day option will be available.”

First Academy only has 8 available spots left in its full day program. Wasden commented, “We only had one Pre-K class this school year, but it looks as if we will have three Pre-K classes next year!” Families are strongly encouraged to register now due to the limited spots available. Registration for Kindergarten at First Academy is doing very well. There are only 6 available spots in Kindergarten this year. A $300 discount in tuition will be given for all kindergarten students who are registered by May 1. In addition to the current discount, First Academy offers a limited amount of financial assistance to kindergarten students. Families can apply online at www.firstacademydouglas.org/financial-aid. Wasden emphasized that many families choose First Academy for two reasons. He said, “Families like our quality, Biblical worldview education as well as our intimate class size that allows for individual attention and room to excel.” The goal of First Academy is to create a Christian educational legacy in Coffee County by teaching, training, and developing Christian leaders for tomorrow! The school is growing and expanding each year with the student body reaching 210 this current school year.

School registration can be completed online at the school’s new website, www.firstacademydouglas.org. You can also call 912-720-5961 for more information about First Academy. Students can experience “A Day at First Academy” by families setting up an appointment through the school office. Visitors are welcomed any weekday to witness First Academy’s strong values in Christian education. The school is located at 124 Gaskin Avenue North in Douglas.