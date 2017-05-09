Probate Judge Beverly Johns Attends Probate Court Judges’ Spring Seminar

Beverly Johns recently attended the Council of Probate Court Judges Spring Conference. This conference is sponsored by the Institute of Continuing Judicial Education and was held at the Marriott Macon Center for Continuing Education in Macon April 17-20.

The Judges attended judicial training courses. Course topics this year included: Evidentiary Matters in Probate Court; Various Pauper’s Issues; Fiduciary Law Update; Structured Settlements; Medicaid Petitions of Adults and Minors and Appeals in Article 6 vs. Non-Article 6 courts. ICJE has a Certificate Program for Probate Judges to become certified. Judge Johns was in attendance along with several other Judges to start her certification course. These courses were Estates 1 and Estates 2. These are the first two courses of thirteen she will be taking in order to become certified. She is scheduled to take four more courses throughout this year.

The Council of Probate Court Judges was created to further the improvement of the probate courts and the administration of justice. It is composed of currently seated judges and retired judges of the Georgia Probate Courts.