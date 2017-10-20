Revival At Broxton Methodist Church Will Be Held On October 22-25, 2017

Dr. Don Adams will preach in revival services at Broxton United Methodist Church Sunday night through Wednesday night, October 22-25. Services will begin at 7 o’clock each evening. There will be special music each night, as planned by Susan Wilcox, pianist. Leighann Griffin will lead the singing. The Rev. Gary Griffin will be in charge of the services.

Dr. Adams will preach as “John Wesley” on Wednesday night. He has done this on many occasions. Dr. Adams and his wife Brenda have four children and nine grandchildren.

He is a graduate of Asbury Seminary, also a doctorate from Louisville Presbyterian Seminary. He served as District Superintendent of the Valdosta District. He served these among other pastorates: Statesboro First Methodist for nine years, Kingsland UMC for six years, Associate of St. Luke UMC, Columbus, also Leesbury, Butler and others.

Dr. Adams led the delegation of the South Georgia Conference to General Conference in 2016, elected by his fellow pastors.