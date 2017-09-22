SGRC Offers Business Loans

The Southern Georgia Regional Commission (SGRC) serves as a resource for small business financing in the 18 rural counties of Southern Georgia. Those counties include: Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Charlton, Clinch, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware.

The purpose of the Loan Program at the SGRC is to finance new and expanding businesses in order to create jobs. The SGRC loan programs offer many attractive benefits, such as low down payments and fixed, lower interest rates.

The SGRC operates five loan programs with loan amounts from $50,000 to $5.5 million and terms of up to 20 years. Loans are made in participation with area banks and are administered in compliance with individual program guidelines.

The SGRC loan programs are licensed by the U.S. Small Business Administration and supported by the U.S. Economic Development Administration and U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development to promote economic growth.

The Loan Program is governed by an independent Board of Directors appointed by the SGRC Council. Current Board Members are: President Mr. David Sumner, Vice President Mr. John Lott, Mr. Shea Browning, Mr. John Flythe, Mr. Kevin Hiers, Mr. Ed Hutchinson, Mr. Stephen Lewis, Mr. Christopher McCard, Mr. Dereck Sumner, Ms. Susan Swader, Ms. Debra Weil and Mr. Alphonso Whitfield.

For additional information, contact Rex Dorsey or Michelle Frey at 229-333-5277 or email them at rdorsey@sgrc.us or mfrey@sgrc.us. Visit us online at www.sgrc.us. The SGRC is an equal opportunity lender, provider and employer.