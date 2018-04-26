Simply Sassy Boutique, In & Out Liquors Celebrate Grand Openings With Ribbon Cuttings

Small businesses continue to pop up throughout Douglas and Coffee County, and the local Chamber of Commerce helped two of these new entities celebrate their grand openings over the last week with ribbon cutting ceremonies.

The Chamber hosted a grand opening and ribbon cutting at Simply Sassy Boutique owned and operated by Chasity Bedgood, who was joined by many friends and family who gathered to celebrate her accomplishment.

Bedgood extended a “heartfelt thank you” to the family, friends, the City of Douglas, and the Chamber, and invited the public to visit her boutique. She

Simply Sassy Boutique has a variety of ladies fashions, jewelry, shoes, children’s clothing and more at great prices and is located at 222 South Peterson Avenue in Downtown Douglas.

On Wednesday, April 18, In & Out Liquors, located at 606 East Baker Highway, celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce.

Owners Harry and Mita Patel provided pizza, doughnuts and drinks for customers throughout the day and for the ceremony.

The Patels along with employees, Tawanna Jones and Phyllis Wesley, invite the public to by stop and see them at their new location, which is adjacent to In-N-Out Food & Gas.