South Georgia Based Country Band...Kason Layne Releases New Single ... ‘Text With You’ Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Kason Layne is a South Georgia based country band that has exploded on the music scene recently, and is creating quite a buzz within the industry. Founded in 2004, the band has toured nationally, and has also performed for many Division I universities, and schools across the nation. Kason Layne was formally known just as a national touring, and regional success, but with the release of their first single, “Miss You Bad,” and the news of their national release debut album, “Living It Up” the band has put the music world in full alert of who they are. Kason Layne will release their next single called, “Text With You,” Tuesday, May 9, 2017, and plan on their album hitting the shelves by early September. They have an original sound that mixes Southern Rock, Modern Rock, and Modern Country with the old Honky-Tonk favorites from the original “Outlaws” of Country Music. Kason Layne can be reached at, www.facebook.com/kasonlaynebook, www.kasonlayne.com, www.twitter.com/kasonlayne, www.reverbnation.com/kasonlayne, or call Kyle Stone at (229)-646-1561 or Jad Deal at (912)-381-3823 for any further questions or for booking. Pictured from left to right: Terry Flanigan, Jad Deal, Jake Boykin, Kyle Stone, and Josh Foster.