South Georgia BBQ And Outdoor Festival To Be Held On September 8 And 9, At The Central Square Complex

The South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival will be held at Central Square Complex in downtown Douglas, Friday, September 8, 2017 from 1pm-5pm and Saturday, September 10, 2017 from 9am-5pm. Attendees will experience a two day event that is packed with giveaways, FREE workshops, food & general vendors, and fun activities for the entire family.

Activities kick-off on Friday, September 8, 2017, with indoor vendors, food vendors, BBQ teams, and the kids fun area opening to the public from 1pm – 7pm. On display inside Exhibit Hall “B” will the the WORLD RECORD “Tucker Buck” presented by J & S Scents. This massive buck was killed in Tennessee and scored 312 0/8 net with 47 scoreable points by Boone and Crockett. The Southeastern Rescue Reptile Wagon will be located in the Kids Area in the grass area behind Central Square Complex. This wagon has no equal and was custom built for reptiles. Amazing live reptiles are displayed in exhibits much like their natural habitat. Attendees will not have to travel far to see these animals. This is a hands-on experiences that is available with harmless snakes, alligators and tortoises. Ever hugged a Coke machine? Come on out and see if your hug is enough! Inside Exhibit Hall “B,” the “Hug Me” vendor will be waiting to have some love from attendees – you may even receive some free Coca-Cola product. Inside Exhibit Hall “A”, the National Wild Turkey Federation will offer attendees to “aim and shoot” at their portable BB gun range. At 4pm, attendees can enjoy the FREE “Southeastern Snake Encounter Show” presented by Southeastern Reptile Rescue inside Exhibit Hall “A” and learn about the importance of our native wildlife and their habitats. Want to go ahead and register for the motorcycle events on Saturday? Pre-registration for Motorcycle events will be held from 4:00pm – 7:30pm in Central Square parking lot.

Don’t miss the concert on Friday night – doors open at 5:30pm at the Martin Centre. The concert headliner will be an Allman Brothers Tribute Band, “Midnight Riders”. Concert will also feature legendary guitarist and former Allman Brothers Band member, Jack Pearson followed by the Brady Clampitt Band. After the concert, make sure you have tickets for the After Party at the Fern Bank!

For tickets to concert, www.rockdog entertainment.com.

On Saturday, doors open to the public from 9am – 5pm with lots of activities taking place inside and on the grounds! Indoor vendors, food vendors, BBQ teams, kids fun area, motorcycles, cars, trucks, and more! Back on display inside Exhibit Hall “B” will the WORLD RECORD “Tucker Buck” presented by J & S Scents. The Southeastern Reptile Wagon will be open in the kids area for everyone to get up close to reptiles and other animal species. At 11am and 3pm, inside Exhibit Hall “A” attendees can enjoy the FREE “Southeastern Snake Encounter Show.”

Inside Exhibit Hall “B” the “Hug Me” vendor will be waiting to have some more hugs from attendees who can see if their hug is enough as they hug the “Hug Me” vendor. Bert Deener, DNR’s Fisheries biologist, will present two FREE workshops on Saturday – at 10am “Fishing the Georgia Coast for Red Fish and Sea Bass” and at 11am “South Georgia Swamp and River Fishing” inside the Dogwood meeting room.

The smell of a great BBQ competition is back for another year in downtown Douglas! This year, Douglas will offer the highest grand payout with the Georgia BBQ Association. BBQ teams will be coming from all over the Southeast to compete for the chance to win some of $20,000 in cash and prizes!

Motorcycle Events will kick-off with a Dice Run 9am – 12pm. Registration for the Dice Run will begin at 8am, kick stands up at 9am, and roll card turn in at 12Noon. Registration for the Motorcycle Show will be 8am-12pm with judging from 1pm – 1:30pm. Motorcycle games will be 2:00pm-3:00pm. Awards for the Motorcycle Events will be at 3pm in the Youth Center. While on the grounds both days, make sure you purchase tickets for the 50/50 draw whose proceeds will benefit the Miracle Field and Mary Hayes Center for Social Change. The 50/50 draw ticket must be present at the drawing on Saturday at 3pm inside Youth Center.

NAPA/Brooks Auto Parts will present their 3rd Annual Car Show. Car Show registration will be on Saturday from 9am-11am and judging will take place 11am-2pm. Winners will receive plaques, trophies, and more prizes. Registration fees are $15 per car and $10 for each additional entry. Judging begins 11am-2pm with winners being announced at 2:00pm inside the Youth Center. Plaques will awarded for Peoples’ Choice, Top 20 in Show, best paint, best interior, and best engine. The Best of Show will receive a trophy.

No general admission for this two day event; fees do apply for Friday night concert and other activities. Special thanks to our sponsors: City of Douglas, McRae Coca-Cola, 41 & Main, WSWG-TV, Moore Than Graphics, Broadcast South, ROckdog Entertainment, Southern Eagle Distributing, Georgia BBQ Association, National Wild Turkey Federation, NAPA/Brooks Auto Parts, Helping Hands Bikers, Douglas National Bank, Georgia Magazine, National BBQ News, OnMedia, Premium Peanut, South Georgia Shopper, Southern Outdoors Magazine, and The BBQ Times.

For more information, visit www.cityofdouglas.com/bbqfest, LIKE us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SOGaBBQFest, or call 912-383-0277.

-City of Douglas Press Release