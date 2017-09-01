South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival Featuring NAPA/Brooks Auto Parts Car Show, September 9

The NAPA/Brooks Auto Parts Car Show will be held on Saturday, September 9, 2017, in conjunction with the South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival. Car lovers from around the neighboring states will not want to miss this event! Attendees of the Festival will have the chance to see some great classic, restored, and custom built cars.

“We are thrilled to team with NAPA/Brooks Auto to offer a quality Car Show during the South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival,” says Georgia Henderson, Public Information Department Director. “Partnering with Brooks Auto will allow organizers to have contact with car enthusiasts all over the Southeast and make the Car Show a success.”

Persons wishing to participate in the car show should contact Josh McCarty at 912-384-4011 or 912-240-2129. Registration forms are available online at www.cityofdouglas.com/bbqfest. Early registrations for the car show can be mailed to Brooks Auto Parts, ATTN: Amy Kell, 402 S. Peterson Avenue, Douglas, GA, 31533. Payment to Brooks Auto Parts. Onsite registration for the car show will be on Saturday, September 9, 9 a.m.- 11 a.m. with fees being $15 per car and $10 for each additional entry. Judging begins at 11am with winners being announced at 2:00 p.m. inside the Youth Center. Plaques will awarded for Peoples’ Choice, Top 20 in Show, best paint, best interior, and best engine. The Best of Show will receive a trophy.

The South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival will open at 1pm on Friday at the Central Square Complex in downtown Douglas. On Saturday, the Festival will be open to the public from 9 a.m – 5 p.m. Applications are still being accepted for vendors and cook teams for this event. No general admission, however, fees do apply for Friday night concert and other events.

For more information about the South Georgia BBQ & Outdoor Festival, please call (912)383-0277 or email bbqfest@cityofdouglas.com or visit our webpage www.cityofdouglas.com/bbqfest.

For Friday night concert tickets, go to www.rockdogenter tainment.com. - City of Douglas Press Release