Taylor Elected To Southern Georgia Workforce Development Board

The Southern Georgia Executive Committee of Local Chief Elected Officials recently selected Andrea Taylor, President of the Douglas-Coffee County Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development Authority, to serve as a member of the Southern Georgia Workforce Development Board (WDB) for Workforce Development Area 18/Region 11.

The Southern Georgia area includes the counties of Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Berrien, Brantley, Brooks, Clinch, Charlton, Coffee, Cook, Echols, Irwin, Lanier, Lowndes, Pierce, Tift, Turner and Ware.

The WDB has approximately 30 members, with a majority of membership representing private business, as specified in the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act.

The remainder of the membership consists of representatives from Education and Training, Workforce representatives (Apprenticeships, Union, etc.), and Government and Economic Development organizations.

The board has multiple responsibilities, including developing a local plan, certifying local one-stop operators, identifying training providers, selecting youth service providers and negotiating local program performance criteria.