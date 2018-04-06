Transportation Office 6810 Recognizes Jeff Ellis And Don Miller For Reaching 3 Million Safe Driving Miles

Transportation Office 6810 in Douglas, Ga., recognized two of it’s finest Walmart Private Fleet Drivers for a tremendous accomplishment - Jeff Ellis and Don Miller reached Three Million Safe Driving Miles. With more than 8,200 Walmart Private Fleet drivers Jeff and Don have joined the ranks of these 300 to accomplish this milestone. Jeff will be presented wit his Customized 2018 T680 Kenworth tractor and Don his 2018 New Cascadia Freightliner.

How can I put 3 Million Safe Driving Miles into perspective for you....over three million miles a commerial tractor will have gone through more than ten complete sets of tires, 180 tires, an average has had 67 oil changes (every 45,000 miles or 600 for a personal vehicles every 5K, or 460,000 plus gallons of fuel. As reported by the GDOT in 2011, there are 123,546 miles of public roads (includes county, state highway, city streets, and interstate roads) in the state of Georgia which means Jeff and Don would have driven on every road 24.3 times. The greatest distance between any two mainland points in the contigous 48 states is 2,892 miesl from Point Arena, Cal., to West Quoddy Head, ME, ( I thought it would have been Key West to Seattle), Jeff and Don would have made this drive 1,037 times. The circumference of the Earth at the equator is 24,902 miles, which means Jeff an Don hae virtually driven around the Earth 120.5 times.

Jeff, was born in Valdosta, Ga., in his parent’s house. Jeff has been married to his wife, Sheryl, 20 years but they have been together for 30 years total. Jeff’s three step daughters, Nicole, Wendy, Kellie have been life his own for nearly 30 years. Jeff’s younger brother, Johnny is here also today. Jeff was raised on a dairy farm where he developed the passion of driving tractor/trailers because he was driving to pick up feed in Georgia and Florida. Jeff legally started driving tractor/trailers legally in 1970 hauling milk to Tenn and LA, where it was made into cheese. Jeff joined the Walmart Private Fleet 14 September 1987, on his anniversary it will be 31 years. In September 1998 Walmart asked for volunteers to go to 6061 Statesboro, Ga., to help driving yard tractors he continued doing that until June of 2007. In the 90’s Jeff drove a Walmart tractor and trailer over the Skyway Bridge in Tampa, Fla., while being filmed from a helicopter for the WM “Bring It To The USA” commercial.

Don was born in Canton, Ohio, joined the US Army in 1972 throught 1974 as a radar tech. Don has been married to his wife Diane for 45 and half years. He has three sons, Donnie, Jason, and Bryan. His grandchildren are Kara, Alex, Katie, Simon, Amelia, Sarah, Ben and Nate. Don grew up riding with his dad being what he was an owner operator, his dad started teaching him how to drive a tractor/trailer and a trucker life style. He started driving dump trucks legally in 1974. Don joined the Walmart Private Fleet 9 in April 1989, on his anniversary it will be 29 years.