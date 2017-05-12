Travel And Tourism Is Growing In Georgia And douglas-Coffee County

Tourists come to Georgia for a variety of reasons whether it is looking to escape to the mountains, to our beaches, or to enjoy small town life. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) announcement on May 9, 2017, the state’s tourism industry generated a ground breaking $61.1 billion in business sales including direct, indirect, and induced impact in 2016, up 3.5 percent, according to the U.S. Travel Association and Tourism Economics.

Douglas is located in the GDEcD Magnolia Midlands Travel Region, which is one of the state’s nine travel regions. According to the Georgia Department of Economic Development, In Coffee County in 2015, the tourism industry supported 532 jobs, generated $71.9 million in direct travel spending, created $2.7 million in sales tax revenue and generated $2.2 million in local tax revenues. Each Coffee County household would need to be taxed an additional $342 per-year, to replace taxes generated by tourism economic activity.

The Douglas Visitor Information Center (DVIC) is a GDEcD Regional Visitor Information Center. The DVIC is located at 211 S. Gaskin Avenue (Ashley-Slater House) and serves as the visitor’s one stop shop for information about things to do while in Douglas and Georgia. Visitors can find information about upcoming community events, Douglas souvenirs, and locally grown products, as well as information about the State Park, WWII Flight Training Museum, Heritage Station Museum, and other area attractions. The DVIC offers special promotions to citizens and visitors to help promote our tourism assets.

“We are happy to showcase our community to visitors,” says Georgia Henderson, Public Information Director. “Throughout each week, we have visitors who tour the Ashley Slater House or just stop in to grab a map and information. Our staff is here to promote our city, Coffee County, and the State of Georgia. Community partners with tourism related events or promotions should always make sure to drop their information by our office so we can publicize the event on our Visit Douglas – Coffee County Facebook page or the Ga’s Magnolia Midlands Facebook page.”

For more information the Douglas Visitor Information Center or upcoming events, please call 912-384-4555 or visit www.cityofdouglas.com.