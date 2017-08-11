Valdosta State University Announces 2017-2018 Foundation Scholarship Recipients

Valdosta State University is proud to offer scholarships to 382 currently enrolled, incoming first-year, and transfer students for the 2017-2018 academic year. These scholarships were established by private donors and are awarded each year by VSU Foundation Inc. to students with excellent academic achievement and/or students with financial need. Each recipient represents the high standards of the university. This includes:

Chelsey Jump of Douglas, who received the Georgia Power Recruitment and Retention Scholarship

Kason Jump of Douglas, who received the Georgia Power Recruitment and Retention Scholarship

-VSU Press Release