Walker - Friel Wedding

Mr. and Mrs. Greg Walker of Pearson, Georgia are pleased to announce the forthcoming marriage of their daughter Lauren Ashley to Mr. Patrick Louis Friel, son of Mr. and Mrs. Tom Friel of St. Charles, Illinois.

Lauren is the granddaughter of Mrs. Patricia Kirkland and the late Jeff Kirkland of Pearson, Georgia, and Mr. and Mrs. Billy Walker of Douglas, Georgia.

She is a 2011 graduate of Louisiana State University where she earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Lauren is employed as a Policy and Communications Project Manager by the Cook County Sheriff’s Office. She resides in Chicago, Illinois.

Patrick is the grandson of Ms. Marlene Mickelson of St. Charles, Illinois and the late Mr. Gerry Mickelson of Villa Park, Illinois and Mrs. Rosemary Friel and the late Mr. Tom Friel of Arlington Heights, Illinois.

He graduated from Colgate University where he played football and earned a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science.

Patrick is a Product Development Manager. He resides in Chicago, Illinois.

The intimate wedding celebration is planned for December 17, 2017 in Asheville, North Carolina.