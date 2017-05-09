The Week Of April 24-28 Was Designated As Manufacturing Appreciation Week

PROCLAMATION

WHEREAS: Manufacturing Appreciation Week (MAW) was developed by the Technical College System of Georgia and the Georgia Department of Economic Development. Manufacturing Appreciation Week will be celebrated April 24-28, 2017.

WHEREAS: Nearly 9,400 manufacturing facilities are located in Georgia providing jobs for approximately 364,000 Georgians. Georgia's manufacturing operations such as transportation equipment, aerospace, computers and electronics, food, paper, metal fabrication, textiles and plastics create state wealth by adding value to raw materials through the application of people skills and investment in tools, technology and talent;

WHEREAS: Georgia’s manufacturers provide opportunities through educational partnerships, company-sponsored community involvement efforts, volunteer programs and civic involvement;

WHEREAS: We congratulate Elixir Extrusions and their employees for being nominated for the prestigious award, “Manufacturer of the Year”; and all manufacturers in ¬¬¬Douglas-Coffee County for the key role they play in promoting and ensuring a brighter and stronger future for the State;

WHEREAS: Douglas-Coffee County manufacturers exhibit a high degree of corporate responsibility and economic impact on Georgia and demonstrate a commitment to workforce excellence; Over 45 manufacturing facilities are located in Douglas-Coffee County;

WHEREAS: Manufacturing is vital to Douglas-Coffee County’s economy and has been the primary source of economic growth in the United States;

NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that the week of April 24-28 be designated Manufacturing Appreciation Week, the 23rd annual celebration to acknowledge the critical and fundamental importance to the prosperity of our economy in the City of Douglas and in Coffee County.